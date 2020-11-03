What should investors do with HDFC after Q2 results: buy, sell or hold?

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) share price added over a percent in the early trade on November 3 after the company announced its September quarter results.

The company posted a 27.55 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in Q2 FY21 standalone net profit at Rs 2,870.12 crore against Rs 3,961.53 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The company's standalone revenue from operations came at Rs 11,727.96 crore against Rs 13,487.44 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income (NII) for the September quarter rose 20.7 percent YoY to Rs 3,647 crore against Rs 3,021 crore in Q2 FY20.

Here is what brokerages have to say on the stock:

Prabhudas Lilladher

With an all-round performance on growth, margins and asset quality, HDFC Ltd’s Q2FY21 earnings stood healthy despite lower other income gains. Prabhudas Lilladher has tweaked its EPS estimates by 7 percent, factoring higher loan growth ay 12 percent (earlier 10 percent) and lower GNPA at 2 percent (earlier 2.5 percent) for FY21.

Robust collection efficiency into retail loan book at 96 percent+ led by stronger recoveries and sustenance of pricing power (3.3 percent NIMs) defying competition reinforces confidence in the continued growth story of HDFC Ltd. Going forward, further stock re-rating (post the recent run-up) would be an interplay of two factors, sustainability of healthy growth and controlled non-individual NPAs (current:4.19 percent).

With buoyant return profile (ROE:20 percent/RoA:2.12 percent+) backed by a resilient balance sheet, broking house tweak core book multiple to 2.0x Sep’22 PBV estimates at Rs 1,022 and juxtaposing the same with subsidiaries value of Rs 1,163, and arrive at SOTP value of Rs 2,185. With recent stock momentum, maintain accumulate.

Sharekhan

HDFC is available at 3.7x / 3.4x its FY2022E / FY2023E adjusted book value, which is reasonable considering its robust operating metrics, pedigree, strong brand recall across product categories, and a sustainable business model. Even as the NBFC industry faces its own challenges, consistency and relative outperformance of HDFC will help it sustain growth as well as valuations.

Sharekhan has fine-tuned estimates for FY2021E and FY2022E and introduce FY2023E estimates. It maintains a "buy" rating on the stock with a revised SOTP-based price target of Rs 2,400.

Motilal Oswal

The September quarter was a strong one on all fronts. Disbursements have been picking up MoM and crossed YoY levels over the past two months. With a declining cost of funds and reduction in excess liquidity on the balance sheet, margins should be stable despite pressure on retail lending yields.

The broking house believes the company has made more-than-enough provisions for any potential asset quality slippages for the next two quarters. While core PBT estimates for FY21/22E are largely unchanged, it cut PAT estimates by 7 percent/10 percent on account of lower dividend income. It expects HDFC to report core RoA/RoE of 2 percent/12 percent over FY22-23E. Reiterate buy with SOTP-based target price of Rs 2,450 (Sep’22E-based).

CLSA

The research house maintained "outperform" rating and raised the target to Rs 2,300 from Rs 2,100.

NII and Core Mortgage PPoP growth driven by improving mortgage spreads, while 96.3 percent collection rate in individual mortgages was strong. However, on its builder book, some uncertainty remains.

The brokerage conservatively factored in another Rs 2,500 crore provisions for H2, reported CNBC-TV18.

