What should investors do with Godrej Consumer post Q2 earnings: Buy, sell or hold?

Godrej Consumer Products share price fell 3 percent in the early trade on November 12 a day after the company reported better numbers for the quarter ended September 2021

Godrej Consumer Products’ consolidated Q2FY22 net profit was up 4.6% at Rs 478.89 crore versus Rs 458.02 crore and revenue was up 8.5% at Rs 3,163.65 crore versus Rs 2,915.12 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortizations (EBITDA) was down 2% at Rs 659.5 crore versus Rs 673 crore and margin was at 20.8% versus 23.1%, YoY.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company post September quarter earnings:

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley has an underweight rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 829 as the Q2 numbers marginally missed broking house estimate and consensus.

Morgan Stanley feels that inflationary pressures should keep weighing on near-term margin, while strategic update from the new CEO would be key to watch.

Credit Suisse

The research house has maintained an outperform call on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 1,110 from Rs 1,150. It has cut its estimates for FY22-24 EPS by 2-5% to reflect steep commodity inflation.

Jefferies

Brokerage firm has kept buy call with a target price at Rs 1,190.

There were severe margin pressure with a massive contraction in India gross margin, while impact was arrested at EBITDA level through acute cost focus.

The new CEO, Sudhir Sitapati refrained from giving details on his plan & strategy.

At 09:18 hrs Godrej Consumer Products was quoting at Rs 925, down Rs 27.65, or 2.90 percent on the BSE.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.