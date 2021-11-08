MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

What should investors do with Divis Laboratories post Q2 earnings: buy, sell or hold?

Divis Laboratories posted a 16.71 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 606.46 crore for the quarter against Rs 519.59 crore in the same quarter last fiscal

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Divis Laboratories' share price slipped nearly 9 percent in the morning trade on November 8 after the pharma company reported its September quarter numbers.

Divis Laboratories posted a 16.71 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 606.46 crore for the quarter against Rs 519.59 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, the company said on November 6.

Its consolidated total income stood at Rs 2,006.62 crore against Rs 1,762.94 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company post September quarter earnings:

Close

Related stories

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs has kept a “buy” rating on the stock with the target at Rs 5,840.

The Q2 was a miss, while Covid oral anti-viral opportunity is in focus. Generic API business too was a miss as customers’ destocked inventory from the high base of last year.

API miss was partially offset by CMO product opportunities announced in mid-FY21, however, the margin came off but remained buoyant at 41 percent.

Jefferies

The research house has downgraded the stock to “hold” and cut the target price to Rs 5,563.

The Q2 revenue/EBITDA missed the estimates by 2 percent/3 percent but profit beat on lower taxes.

Pfizer’s Covid oral drug candidate Paxlovid shows efficacy of 89 percent and it could pose a risk to Divis’ Molnupiravir prospects.

Surging raw materials prices are likely to restrain margin profile. The stock trades at an expensive valuation and a major upside is unlikely.

Motilal Oswal

We reduce our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimates by 5 percent/2 percent to reflect some slowdown in offtake related to the generics segment and higher operational costs.

Our target price stands at Rs 6,050 based on 36x 12-month forward earnings. We remain positive on Divis on the back of: a) strong demand in the CS segment, b) reduced cost of production due to backward integration, and c) the Kakinada project being back on track. We reiterate our “buy” rating.

ICICI Securities

We cut revenue and EPS estimates by 3-4 percent and 4-6 percent, respectively, to factor in rising costs of raw materials and logistics as well as declining generics business.

The recent rally in stock has made valuations expensive. We downgrade the stock to “reduce” from “hold” with a revised target price of Rs 4,628 from Rs 4,828 a share based on 42xFY23E EPS.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Divis Laboratories
first published: Nov 8, 2021 10:58 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.