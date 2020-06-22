What should investors do with Cadila Healthcare, Buy, Sell or Hold?

Cadila Healthcare share price rose nearly 2 percent in the opening trade on June 22 after the company reported numbers for the quarter ended March 2020.

The company on June 19 reported a 14.82 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated net profit for March quarter at Rs 391.9 crore due to a one-time loss at Rs 52.5 crore. The company's Q4 FY19 net profit was 460.1 crore.

The company's consolidated revenue for Q4 FY20 came at Rs 3,752.1 crore, slightly higher from the Q4 FY19 revenue at Rs 3,732.8 crore but lower from CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 3,778 crore.

CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: raised to Rs 440 from Rs 400 per share

According to CLSA, India and US business remains on a strong footing. The EBITDA & profit 8%/5% ahead of estimates. Meanwhile, flat India formulations sales were offset by a strong US performance.

The company is aiming to cut debt by Rs 800-1,000 crore in FY21. It has tweak FY21-22 EPS estimates by 2-4%, reported CNBC-TV18.

CIMB | Rating: Add | Target: Rs 400 per share

The Q4 numbers were above estimates as the higher-than-expected gross margin lifted the Q4 earnings.

Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 300 per share

The earnings concentration is waning for the company. Its injectables are expected to drive US business over the next 3 years and the company expects to finalise Ph3 clinical trial protocol for Saroglitazar, reported CNBC-TV18.

Ambit | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 298 per share

The near-term is sorted, but medium-term remains choppy. Broking house expects stable H1FY21 on HCQS contribution. However, the company see growth challenges in India given 55% exposure to mass products. Ambit has cut FY21/22 EBITDA estimates by 5%/4%, reported CNBC-TV18.

Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Reduce | Target: Rs 329

We upgrade stock on the back of improved guidance for US market led by new products, biosimilar launch in India and EM's resolution of Moraiya facility by end of CY-20 and better control on overheads. The recent run-up in stock price is supported by news flow related to supply of HCQS and Remdesivir In-Licensing agreement, however, both would be unprofitable ventures in the pandemic.

At 09:21 hrs Cadila Healthcare was quoting at Rs 365.05, up Rs 3.10, or 0.86 percent on the BSE.