What should investors do with Britannia Industries post-Q3: buy, sell or hold?

Revenue from operations grew by 6.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,165.6 crore in Q3FY21.

Moneycontrol News
February 08, 2021 / 09:33 AM IST
 
 
Britannia Industries share price fell a percent in the morning on February 8 even after the bakery products and biscuit maker registered better-than-expected 22.4 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit for the quarter ended December 2020.

Profit increased to Rs 452.6 crore in Q3FY21 from  Rs 368.9 crore in the year-ago period and revenue from operations grew by 6.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,165.6 crore in Q3FY21, the company said on February 5.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company after the Q3 numbers:

Morgan Stanley

Research house Morgan Stanley remain overweight with a target at Rs 4,287 per share. The Q3 topline was a miss but higher margin drove earnings beat. It witnessed significant inflation in palm oil prices, which was neutralised by accelerating cost efficiencies, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Nomura

Nomura has maintained a buy rating on the stock with the target at Rs 4,745 per share. The volume miss was offset by enduring margin strength. The sequential moderation in demand was largely expected given increased mobility. The slower-than-expected volume growth in traditional biscuit products remains a key risks, CNBC-TV18 reported the brokerage as saying.

CLSA

CLSA kept an outperform rating with a target at Rs 4,100 per share. The results were marginally below expectations, while volume growth decelerates to 4 percent, which was largely a factor of widening options with consumers. The margin expanded about 225 bps YoY by gross margin expansion of about 210 bps YoY andcost efficiencies, CNBC-TV18 reported CLSA as saying.

Credit Suisse

The research house has kept a neutral rating with the target at Rs 3,620 per share. The gains made during the COVID lockdown didn't sustain. The margin expanded again but moderation was expected ahead. The company was set up for a weak H1FY22 on  YoY basis, a CNBC-TV18 report said.

Motilal Oswal

The broking house has a neutral call on the stock. The management said the company witnessed moderate inflation in material prices except palm oil which saw a significant increase.

The company has gained market share over the last several quarters. Essentials were at elevated demand levels at the beginning of the year due to pantry up-stocking, which started to normalise with the diversification of the purchase basket of consumers.

At 0918 hour, Britannia Industries was quoting at Rs 3,530.90, down Rs 10.75, or 0.30 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 4,015 on July 21, 2020 and 52-week low of Rs 2,100.55 on March 23, 2020, respectively. It is trading 12.06 percent below its 52-week high and 68.09 percent above its 52-week low.
