What should investors do with Axis Bank stock post Q1 results? Buy, Sell or Hold?

Axis Bank share price rose 8 percent in the early trade on July 22 after the company reported its first quarter earnings.

The company has reported an 18.8 percent year-on-year decline in standalone profit for the June quarter to Rs 1,112.17 crore compared to Rs 1,370.08 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net interest income (NII) grew by 19.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,985.3 crore in the quarter, with strong loan growth of 17 percent (including TLTRO investments) and deposits growth of 19 percent on a quarterly average basis (QAB).

The private lender's savings account deposits grew 15 percent YoY, current account deposits 8 percent and retail term deposits (RTD) were up 27 percent on QAB basis while including TLTRO (Targeted Long Term Repo Operations) investments, corporate loans grew 26 percent and retail loans 16 percent.

Here's what brokerages are saying about the stock and the company:

Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raises to Rs 550 from Rs 450

The company’s Q1 results were relatively healthy despite a sharp decline in loans under moratorium. The management is conservative on both provisioning and accounting. Its slippages contained at 1.4 percent, aided by the moratorium, BB & below book.

The moratorium moderation share will help to ease asset quality concerns. Its CET was at 13.5 percent which is comfortable and the company is likely to raise buffers, reported CNBC-TV18.

CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 600 from Rs 580

The Q1 results were better than muted expectations on PPoP and asset quality. The moratorium of 9.7 percent may not include some stressed loans and expect the bank to deliver 14 percent RoEs by FY23.

The capital raise of Rs 12,000 crore will lead to 180 bps accretion to CET-1 in FY21, reported CNBC-TV18.

Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 550 from Rs 530

The moratorium was down reasonably, but collections are key to watch. Its Q1 profit was down 19 percent YoY, but ahead of the estimates. The key positive was a fall in moratorium loans from 30 percent to 10 percent.

CASA grew well, but debit-card additions are still low. The slippages a tad higher than Jefferies estimates at 1.8% of past year loans. It see some pressure on NIMs with a rise in share of corporate loans, reported CNBC-TV18.

Citi | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 500

The company continues to build the buffer, while there was a sharp fall in moratorium. Citi like that the bank is being conservative & continue to build provisioning buffer. The slowing loan growth, low NIM & elevated credit costs will keep the profitability low, reported CNBC-TV18.

Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 480

Axis bank’s earnings of Rs 11.1 bn was inline (PLe: 10.9bn) mainly driven by NII growth of 19.5 percent YoY and relatively lower provisioning. The important data point to note was trackable moratorium book was only 9 percent of loans versus 25-28 percent in last quarter with basic difference that moratorium 2.0 was on selected basis v/s opt-out in most business segments.

Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 600

Axis Bank reported in-line 1QFY21 earnings led by strong NII growth, controlled opex and sequential decline in provisions. Even PCR improved 580bp QoQ to 75 percent. Outstanding funded BB & below pool declined slightly to Rs 64.2 b while moratorium book plummeted to 9.7 percent, which eased concerns on the asset quality outlook.

Motilal Oswal increased FY21/FY22E estimates by 12%/10% after factoring in higher NII growth and controlled opex, even as we lowered our fee income projections.

At 09:18 hrs Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 472.40, up Rs 26.20, or 5.87 percent on the BSE.