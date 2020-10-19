What should investors do with Avenue Supermarts post-Q2 results: buy, sell or hold ?

Avenue Supermarts, the operator of the D-Mart, rose 3 percent intraday on October 19 after the company came out with its Q2FY21 earnings.

The company reported a 38.5 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit for the quarter ended September 2020 but sequentially, profit grew five-fold amid the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The company's revenue during the quarter also fell 11.4 percent to Rs 5,306.2 crore compared to the year-ago period but there was 36.6 percent sequential growth.

Other income also supported profitability, rising significantly to Rs 52.2 crore in the September quarter from Rs 8.1 crore YoY.

Here is what brokerages have to say on the stock after Q2 earnings:

ICICIdirect

Over the years, D-Mart has proven to be a resilient business model generating superior RoIC of 23 percent and a healthy fixed asset turnover ratio of 4.1x. Of the total QIP proceeds (Rs 4078 crore), the company has utilised Rs 1,213 crore mainly towards retirement in total debt (~Rs 700 crore). The robust liquidity position is expected to provide impetus to the store-addition pace (mainly from FY22E onwards).

Near-term headwinds may have a negative impact on the performance in FY21E but the broking house remains structurally positive on the company and its long-term prospects. It has upgraded rating from hold to buy with a reduced target price of Rs 2,300 (38.0x FY23E EV/EBITDA) from Rs 2,360.

Prabhudas Lilladher

We are upgrading D-Mart to buy with DCF(discounted cash flow)-based target price of Rs 2,316 from Rs 2,057 earlier). 2Q21 results were a miss on broking firms estimates given slower than expected pickup in sales and lower Gen Merchandise mix impacting margins.

It estimates 28.4 percent PAT CAGR over FY20-23 and 28.5 percent over FY20-25, showing the resilience of business model, though it cut EPS by 10.6 percent, 3.4 percent and 2.9 percent for FY21/22/23. It has upgraded the stock to buy.

Motilal Oswal

We expect D-Mart to deliver FY20-22E revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 20 percent/18 percent. Motilal Oswal believes the gradual unlocking would lead to positive sales from 3QFY21, supported by improving sales from the general merchandise and apparel category.

It values D-Mart at around 20 percent discount to its three-year average EV/EBITDA multiple of 54x, implying a 6 percent upside. It retained its neutral recommendation on the stock.

Jefferies

The research house maintained a buy rating with a target of Rs 2,600. The company saw a sequential improvement (QoQ & MoM). The Q2 performance was slightly ahead of its estimate but below consensus.

The FMCG & staples grew YoY in September and so did the basket value. Footfalls were lower but improving, with the festival season holding the key. However, there is progress on ecomm but lack of transparency was an issue, CNBC-TV18 quoted the research house as saying.

At 1214 hours, Avenue Supermarts was quoting at Rs 2,046.25, up Rs 62.05, or 3.13 percent on the BSE.