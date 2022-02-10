What should investors do with ACC after Q3 earnings: Buy, sell or hold?

live bse live

ACC share price fell in the early trade on February 10 a day after company came out with its December quarter results.

ACC on February 9 reported 40.5 percent fall in its profit at Rs 280.85 crore in Q4CY21 against Rs 472.44 crore in Q4CY20. However, its Q4CY22 revenue rose to Rs 4,225.76 crore from Rs 4,144.72 crore, YoY.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down 2.7 percent at Rs 556.3 crore against Rs 571.9 crore and margin was at 13.2 percent versus 13.8 percent, YoY.

The company boar recommended payment of dividend of Rs 58 per equity share of Rs 10 each (fully paid-up) for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 and the same shall be payable subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

The dividend, as recommended by the board of directors, if approved at the AGM will be paid on or after April 27, 2022.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company post December quarter earnings:

CLSA

Brokerage house has maintained buy rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,710 per share.

The Q4 EBITDA missed the estimates on higher costs. EBITDA/t was down 18 percent YoY and 31 percent QoQ.

The volumes fell 4 percent YoY to 7.4 mt and blended realisations were flat QoQ and largely in-line.

Jefferies

Research firm has kept buy but cut target to Rs 2,700 from Rs 2,950 as company reported lower-than-expected EBITDA for Q4.

The cement volumes declined 3 percent YoY on weak industry demand.

Jeffries cut CY22-CY23 EBITDA estimate by 13-14 percent.

Goldman Sachs

Broking house has maintained neutral call on the stock with a target at Rs 2,400.

The company posted relatively better performance than regional peers. The major capacity expansions still 9-12 months away from ramping up.

The volume & EBITDA growth will likely to lag peers and prefers Ambuja given its exposure to more concentrated markets of West and North.

At 9:19am, ACC was quoting at Rs 2,297.40, down Rs 12.65, or 0.55 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.