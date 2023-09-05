What keeps us constructive on this carbon black manufacturer?

Growth driven by domestic tyre industry expansion

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Growth driven by domestic tyre industry expansion Europe has emerged as a significant export destination Ramp-up in capacity utilisation for the Chennai plant; added Specialty grades line in Mundra Balance sheet remains supportive Valuation at discount to the sector PCBL (formerly Phillips Carbon Black; CMP: Rs 173; M Cap: Rs: 6,553 crore) continues to execute well with an 8 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in volumes sold in the quarter gone by. This was helped by the newly commissioned capacity. While net realisations took a...