What is causing the sudden rebound in Nykaa? Is the worst over?

Suchitra Mandal
Apr 06, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST

Nykaa has surged 10 percent in the last two sessions, ahead of the positive business update shared by the company on April 5 after market hours. Earlier in the day, the stock surged zoomed 8 percent after 6.8 million shares worth Rs 92.5 crore changed hands

Nykaa

The stock price of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, surged around 8 percent on April 5 after block deals worth Rs 92.5 crore involving 6.8 million shares were done on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), extending the uptrend.

The stock gained around 10 percent in the two sessions ahead of the positive business update released by the company after market hours on April 5.

The surge in FSN E-Commerce Ventures is attributed to the outcome of the sharp correction of around 12 percent in the preceding sessions and seemingly market participants getting a whiff of the positive business update, analysts said.

That should come as some relief after some recent top-level exits at the company. On March 24, Nykaa announced the exit of five executives —Nykaa SuperStore CEO Vikas Gupta, fashion chief business officer Gopal Asthana, chief commercial operations officer Manoj Gandhi, business head Shuchi Pandya and finance head Lalit Pruthi.