West Coast Paper Q2: Why the case builds for stock upside

Khushboo Rai

Blockbuster earnings in Q2FY23 aided by top-line growth and margin expansion

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Exponential growth in margin and return Focus on value-added niche products Acquisition of Andhra Paper adds to strength Well-positioned to benefit from sector tailwinds Backward integration to control raw material inflation Improved credit metrics and ample liquidity for expansion Valuation attractive given high return ratios West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (WCPM; CMP: Rs 586; M Cap: Rs 3,870 crore), which owns a 72.2 percent stake in Andhra Paper Ltd (APL), is on a transformational journey to consolidate its leadership position in the Indian paper industry. Yet again,...

