Welspun India gains 2% as company signs JV with Sense Organics

Share price of Welspun India added more than 2 percent intraday June 27 after company signed joint venture agreement with Sense Organics Import & Trading GmbH, Germany.

The company has entered into joint venture with Sense Organics Import & Trading GmbH, Germany and has acquired 51% of the share capital, at, par, of Pure Sense Organics Myanmar, a company incorporated under the Myanmar Companies Act 2018 and will be investing amounts upto USD 140,000 during year 2019 as a part of the company’s sustainable sourcing strategy.

At 13:45 hrs Welspun India was quoting at Rs 57.75, up Rs 1.15, or 2.03 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 78.20 and 52-week low Rs 46.25 on 07 September, 2018 and 18 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 26.28 percent below its 52-week high and 24.65 percent above its 52-week low.