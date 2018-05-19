Welspun Group Master Trust buys 14.11 lakh shares of Welspun Enterprises

On May 18, 2018 Welspun Group Master Trust bought 14,11,590 shares of Welspun Enterprises at Rs 178.51 on the BSE.

On Friday, Welspun Enterprises ended at Rs 184.15, up Rs 5.55, or 3.11 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 198.00 and 52-week low Rs 84.00 on 10 January, 2018 and 24 May, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.99 percent below its 52-week high and 119.23 percent above its 52-week low.