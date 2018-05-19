App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 19, 2018 08:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Welspun Group Master Trust buys 14.11 lakh shares of Welspun Enterprises

Welspun Group Master Trust bought 14,11,590 shares of Welspun Enterprises

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
On May 18, 2018 Welspun Group Master Trust bought 14,11,590 shares of Welspun Enterprises at Rs 178.51 on the BSE.

On Friday, Welspun Enterprises ended at Rs 184.15, up Rs 5.55, or 3.11 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 198.00 and 52-week low Rs 84.00 on 10 January, 2018 and 24 May, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.99 percent below its 52-week high and 119.23 percent above its 52-week low.

