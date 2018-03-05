Welspun Enterprises up 1% as NHAI declares appointed date for project

Shares of Welspun Enterprises added 1 percent in the early trade on Monday as NHAI has declared appointed date as February 28, 2018 for the project.

The project includes 4 laning of the 53 Km stretch, at a bid project cost of Rs 942 crore.

Under the concession agreement, construction of the project is to be completed within 2 years from the appointed date and is to be maintained for 15 years thereafter, post which is to be transferred to NHAI.

The EPC contract worth of Rs 897 crore will be executed by the company.

At 09:29 hrs Welspun Enterprises was quoting at Rs 167.75, up Rs 0.85, or 0.51 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 198 and 52-week low Rs 64.05 on 10 January, 2018 and 02 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.28 percent below its 52-week high and 161.9 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 5.69 per share. (Dec, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 29.56. The latest book value of the company is Rs 79.15 per share.

