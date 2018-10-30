App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Welspun Enterprises rises 6% on strong Q2 numbers

Revenue increased by 68 percent to Rs 260 crore versus Rs 154.4 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Welspun Enterprises rose 6 percent intraday Tuesday after company reported strong set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company's consolidated Q2 net profit rose 80 percent at Rs 31 crore against Rs 17.2 crore.

Revenue increased by 68 percent to Rs 260 crore versus Rs 154.4 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA rose to Rs 26.4 crore versus Rs 9.1 crore, while EBITDA margin was up at 10.1 percent versus 5.9 percent.

At 13:42 hrs Welspun Enterprises was quoting at Rs 122.30, up Rs 3.30, or 2.77 percent.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 01:50 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.