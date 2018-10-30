Welspun Enterprises rises 6% on strong Q2 numbers

Share price of Welspun Enterprises rose 6 percent intraday Tuesday after company reported strong set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company's consolidated Q2 net profit rose 80 percent at Rs 31 crore against Rs 17.2 crore.

Revenue increased by 68 percent to Rs 260 crore versus Rs 154.4 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA rose to Rs 26.4 crore versus Rs 9.1 crore, while EBITDA margin was up at 10.1 percent versus 5.9 percent.

At 13:42 hrs Welspun Enterprises was quoting at Rs 122.30, up Rs 3.30, or 2.77 percent.