Feb 26, 2018 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Welspun Enterprises gains 5% as emerges lowest bidder for Tamil Nadu road project

The company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) at bid price of 1,536.39 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Welspun Enterprises rose over 5 percent intraday Monday as company emerged as lowest bidder for a project in the state of Tamil Nadu.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has, on February 23, 2018, made public opening of the bids for a project for six laning of Walajapeth to Chinnaiyan section of NH-4.

The company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) at bid price of 1,536.39 crore.

The project is on hybrid annuity mode in the state of Tamil Nadu under NHDP phase-V.

graph_welspun

At 11:03 hrs Welspun Enterprises was quoting at Rs 172.05, up Rs 6.70, or 4.05 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

