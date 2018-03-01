Welspun Enterprises gains 5% as emerges lowest bidder for Tamil Nadu road project

Shares of Welspun Enterprises rose over 5 percent intraday Monday as company emerged as lowest bidder for a project in the state of Tamil Nadu.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has, on February 23, 2018, made public opening of the bids for a project for six laning of Walajapeth to Chinnaiyan section of NH-4.

The company has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) at bid price of 1,536.39 crore.

The project is on hybrid annuity mode in the state of Tamil Nadu under NHDP phase-V.

At 11:03 hrs Welspun Enterprises was quoting at Rs 172.05, up Rs 6.70, or 4.05 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil