Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 02:10 PM IST

Welspun Enterprises gains 3% on receiving bonus for early completion of project

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 200 and 52-week low Rs 88.20 on 15 June, 2018 and 11 February, 2019, respectively.

Shares of Welspun Enterprises rose 3 percent intraday on Wednesday after receiving bonus for early completion of a project.

Welspun Delhi Meerut Expressway, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has received Rs 27.09 crore (excluding GST) as bonus from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for early completion of Delhi-Meerut Expressway Package-i on June 28, 2018, 332 days ahead of the scheduled completion date.

At 14:03 hrs Welspun Enterprises was quoting at Rs 135.50, up Rs 2.45, or 1.84 percent.

Currently, it is trading 32.25 percent below its 52-week high and 53.63 percent above its 52-week low.
