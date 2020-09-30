Welspun Corp share price locked in upper circuit on Rs 1,400-crore order wins

Welspun Corp share price was locked in the upper circuit on September 30 after the company bagged orders valuing close to Rs 1,400 crore.

These orders of approximately 147 KMT would be executed from India and will help boost mill utilisation, a company release said. The orders were not only from the domestic O&G and water business but also from exports, it said.

The company’s order book now stands at 755 KMT, valued at approximately Rs 6,300 crore, after considering execution up to August 2020.

At 0927 hours, Welspun Corp was quoting at Rs 113.70, up Rs 5.40, or 4.99 percent on the BSE.

There were pending buy orders of 17,078 shares, with no sellers available.