Welspun Corp rises 4% on contract win from MENA

Share price of Welspun Corp rose 4.7 percent intraday Tuesday as company has bagged an order from Middle East & North African Region (MENA).

The company been awarded a contract for supply of at 417 K MTs of large diameter pipes for a water project in the MENA Region.

With this contract, the company's current order book stands at an all-time high of at 1.49 million MTs valued at Rs 9544 crore.

At 13:05 hrs Welspun Corp was quoting at Rs 144.70, up Rs 2.85, or 2.01 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil