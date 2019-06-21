Welspun Corp gains 2% on successfully start of commercial production of pipes

Share price of Welspun Corp added 2.6 percent in the early trade on Friday after company successfully commenced commercial production of pipes at Madhya Pradesh plant.

The commercial production of pipes has successfully commenced at company's spiral pipe plant in Jamunia (near Bhopal) in Madhya Pradesh.

This plant has a capacity of around 175 KMT p.a.

At 09:30 hrs Welspun Corp was quoting at Rs 139.15, up Rs 2.45, or 1.79 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 186.90 and 52-week low Rs 89.30 on 06 September, 2018 and 18 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.33 percent below its 52-week high and 56.27 percent above its 52-week low.