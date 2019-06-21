App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Welspun Corp gains 2% on successfully start of commercial production of pipes

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 186.90 and 52-week low Rs 89.30 on 06 September, 2018 and 18 February, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Welspun Corp added 2.6 percent in the early trade on Friday after company successfully commenced commercial production of pipes at Madhya Pradesh plant.

The commercial production of pipes has successfully commenced at company's spiral pipe plant in Jamunia (near Bhopal) in Madhya Pradesh.

This plant has a capacity of around 175 KMT p.a.

Close

At 09:30 hrs Welspun Corp was quoting at Rs 139.15, up Rs 2.45, or 1.79 percent on the BSE.

related news

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 186.90 and 52-week low Rs 89.30 on 06 September, 2018 and 18 February, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.33 percent below its 52-week high and 56.27 percent above its 52-week low.

For more market news, click here

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 21, 2019 09:35 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.