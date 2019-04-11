Welspun Corp adds 3% on additional pipe orders

Shares of Welspun Corp rose more than 3 percent intraday on April 11 after the Mumbai-based company received additional pipe orders of 180 KMT on a global basis.

The world's second largest pipe manufacturer in its exchange disclosures said, of the additional orders, 136 KMT will be serviced from India, with a major portion to be executed from the new facility in Madhya Pradesh.

Welspun Corp's order book at the start of FY20 stands at 1,661 KMT, valued at Rs 141 billion.

At 0928 hrs, Welspun Corp was quoting Rs 142.70, up 3.26 percent on the BSE.