Weekly Tactical – Why this consumer electrical company deserves a look after the steep fall

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (Crompton, CMP: Rs 260; M Cap: Rs 16,523 crore, Nifty: 17,915) is the tactical pick for this week. The stock has been in the limelight as the shares have tanked ~12 percent within this week following the announcement of the realignment of the top management. Overall, the company has lost more than 40 percent of its market capitalisation in the last 9 months and the stock is now trading very close to its 52-week lows, providing...