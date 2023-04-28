English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Watch Today: Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 8 pm -10 pm daily till 30th April at No Cost.Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Weekly Tactical – Why this consumer electrical company deserves a look after the steep fall

    The new management’s strategies align well with Crompton’s goal of becoming a market leader across product lines

    Moneycontrol Research
    April 28, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST
    Weekly Tactical – Why this consumer electrical company deserves a look after the steep fall

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (Crompton, CMP: Rs 260; M Cap: Rs 16,523 crore, Nifty: 17,915) is the tactical pick for this week. The stock has been in the limelight as the shares have tanked ~12 percent within this week following the announcement of the realignment of the top management. Overall, the company has lost more than 40 percent of its market capitalisation in the last 9 months and the stock is now trading very close to its 52-week lows, providing...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Oil prices under pressure again

      Apr 27, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Overseas migration is a no-brainer, mall revenues register a strong rise, the e...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Things fall apart

      Apr 22, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

      The mainstream is coming around to the view that geopolitics will result in a fragmented global economy and we will not go back to...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers