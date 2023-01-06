HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Weekly Tactical Pick: Why this online travel planner looks good post correction

Moneycontrol Research   •

Easy Trip Planners has a lean cost structure and its earnings outlook is strong, along with robust balance sheet

Easy Trip Planners | CMP: Rs 66.05 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent after the firm entered into a definitive agreement subject to closing conditions to acquire the 75% stake in Nutana Aviation Capital IFSC Private Limited.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
This week we have selected Easy Trip Planners (CMP: Rs 51.7, Market Cap: Rs 8,978 crore, Nifty level: 17,992) as our tactical pick — the online travel agent that managed to sail through profitably during Covid and whose performance has seen steady improvement. In the last reported quarter, strong traction was seen in gross booking revenue, reflecting the industry trend. The gross booking revenue (GBR) was up 191 percent in the first half of FY23. In Q2 FY22, the GBR was...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers