Weekly Tactical Pick: Why this online travel planner looks good post correction

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

This week we have selected Easy Trip Planners (CMP: Rs 51.7, Market Cap: Rs 8,978 crore, Nifty level: 17,992) as our tactical pick — the online travel agent that managed to sail through profitably during Covid and whose performance has seen steady improvement. In the last reported quarter, strong traction was seen in gross booking revenue, reflecting the industry trend. The gross booking revenue (GBR) was up 191 percent in the first half of FY23. In Q2 FY22, the GBR was...