HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Weekly Tactical Pick: What's the X factor for this value stock?

Moneycontrol Research   •

Business outlook strong and valuation attractive; appointment of professional CEO can trigger re-rating

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
At a time when consumer companies are facing the prospect of a demand slowdown owing to high inflation, value inner-wear players are relatively less impacted. Inner-wear being essential in nature is relatively immune to slowdown. This is why Rupa & Company (CMP: Rs 352; Nifty level: 16,605) is our tactical pick for this week. Rupa is focusing on high-growth segments, such as women-wear (due to the increasing brand consciousness, the ladies segment has been outperforming the overall industry), and athleisure...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers