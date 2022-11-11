Weekly Tactical Pick: This HFC's consistent strike rate calls for stock rerating

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Home First Finance (HFFC; CMP: Rs 704; M Cap: Rs 6,160 crore, Nifty: 18028) is the tactical pick for this week. Home First is a technology driven housing finance company that operates in the affordable segment, targeting first-time home buyers in the low and the middle-income groups. Home First has grown its book at a healthy pace in the last three years, successfully weathering the Covid wave. The lender’s asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 6,275 crore as of...