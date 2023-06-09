Weekly Tactical Pick | This hotel offers investors a wide room to view

Highlights Hotel industry in a structural uptrend ROHL lines up aggressive room inventory expansion plans Demand-supply dynamics favourable; to support pricing growth Margin improvement to sustain Valuations attractive After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, travel demand has resurged. The strong demand momentum is here to stay, benefiting the hotel sector. Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL; CMP: Rs 335; Nifty level: 18,635) is our tactical pick for the week. FY23 was a record year for hotel companies (including ROHL) which reported about 30-40 percent revenue increase as compared...