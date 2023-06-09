English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Weekly Tactical Pick | This hotel offers investors a wide room to view

    Strong demand, more rooms, higher realisations and lower costs have all combined to make the hotels and travel sector, and this hotel company in particular, an attractive pick

    Moneycontrol Research
    June 09, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST
    Weekly Tactical Pick | This hotel offers investors a wide room to view

    Highlights Hotel industry in a structural uptrend ROHL lines up aggressive room inventory expansion plans Demand-supply dynamics favourable; to support pricing growth Margin improvement to sustain Valuations attractive After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, travel demand has resurged. The strong demand momentum is here to stay, benefiting the hotel sector. Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL; CMP: Rs 335; Nifty level: 18,635) is our tactical pick for the week. FY23 was a record year for hotel companies (including ROHL) which reported about 30-40 percent revenue increase as compared...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | RBI skips again, markets yawn

      Jun 8, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MSP hike raises higher food inflation risk, will ONDC be an enabler to the digi...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers