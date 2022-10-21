Weekly Tactical Pick: This jewellery stock has a definite sparkle around it, and how!

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Demand for gold jewellery continues unabated, even after a strong outperformance in the difficult years of COVID-19. Jewellery players’ revenues grew in FY20-22, compared to the decline in most of the other consumption segments. Hence, Thangamayil Jewellery (TMJL; CMP: Rs 1,083; Nifty level 17,564), a south-based jewellery manufacturer, is our tactical pick for the week. TMJL posted a strong 15 percent YoY top-line growth in Q2FY23, despite a high base in Q2FY22. Q1 of last fiscal had severe restrictions, owing to a...