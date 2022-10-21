English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Learn what makes Maharashtra such a pioneer of sustainable development at the latest #Sustainability100+ State Summit, today at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Weekly Tactical Pick: This jewellery stock has a definite sparkle around it, and how!

    We expect TMJL to continue to gain market share owing to store network expansion and implementation of mandatory jewellery hallmarking regulations

    Moneycontrol Research
    October 21, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST
    Weekly Tactical Pick: This jewellery stock has a definite sparkle around it, and how!

    Representative image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Demand for gold jewellery continues unabated, even after a strong outperformance in the difficult years of COVID-19. Jewellery players’ revenues grew in FY20-22, compared to the decline in most of the other consumption segments. Hence, Thangamayil Jewellery (TMJL; CMP: Rs 1,083; Nifty level 17,564), a south-based jewellery manufacturer, is our tactical pick for the week. TMJL posted a strong 15 percent YoY top-line growth in Q2FY23, despite a high base in Q2FY22. Q1 of last fiscal had severe restrictions, owing to a...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rupee hurtling down, complicates fight against inflation

      Oct 20, 2022 / 03:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India needs to carve its niche in global REE space, Xi reiterates promise of reunification of China, startups struggle to find funding, need stricter laws to check accounting frauds, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How did we get into this mess? 

      Oct 15, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

      Economic paradigm shifts are marked by great upheavals. Is it time for India to hold all the levers?

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers