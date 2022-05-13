HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Weekly tactical pick: EIH Limited

Moneycontrol Research   •

Good bet to play the demand upturn

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
As COVID infection slowed, the travel industry saw a resurgence in demand during the preceding quarter. Moreover, when most of the other companies are reeling under inflationary input pressure and raising prices that could affect demand, hotels, with most of the inventory built at historical prices, are relatively well placed on this front. Hence, EIH Limited (CMP: Rs 134; Nifty level 15,808), operating hotels under the Oberoi and the Trident brands, is our tactical pick for the week. Domestic demand has...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers