Wedding season, pre-buy of EVs drive domestic two-wheeler demand

The month of May was a mixed bag for the automotive sector. While demand for two-wheelers exceeded expectations due to the wedding season and pre-buying of electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicle (CV) demand fell short.

"The growth in domestic two-wheeler volumes increased approximately 10 percent year-on-year, driven by the pre-buying of electric two-wheelers ahead of the moderation of FAME II incentives starting on June 1, 2023, as well as the wedding season," said Kotak Institutional analysts in a report.

The two-wheeler export segment witnessed gradual recovery in volumes on a sequential basis, though overall numbers remained weak. On an aggregate basis, volumes increased 7 percent year on year (YoY) for Hero MotoCorp, 9 percent for TVS Motor and 22 percent for Royal Enfield.

Passenger vehicles

The wholesale volumes for the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) industry increased by 13-15 percent compared to the previous year. However, the retail volume growth remained minimal, only growing in low single digits year-on-year, as per KIE analysts.

Maruti Suzuki saw a 10 percent year-on-year increase in total volumes, driven by a 13 percent increase in domestic segment volumes. However, this growth was offset by a 3 percent decline in exports. Hyundai Motors reported a 15 percent year-on-year increase in volumes, while Kia Motors saw flat domestic volume growth year-on-year.

Commercial vehicles

The commercial vehicle segment's demand remained muted compared to the previous year, with volumes declining by mid to high-single digits.

This can be attributed to subdued demand trends as customers made pre-purchases of vehicles before the transition to BS-VI Phase II in March 2023, said analysts.

Tata Motors' CV volumes saw a 12 percent year-on-year decline and Ashok Leyland reported a 1 percent decline.

As per estimates, domestic tractor industry volumes also declined by low single digit on a yearly basis, with M&M reporting 5 percent YoY decline.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​