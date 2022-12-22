 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Weary Wall Street cheers improved consumer confidence

Reuters
Dec 22, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST

Representative Image

Global stock markets rose on Wednesday, as U.S. consumer confidence rebounded in December, and the dollar regained stability after the Bank of Japan rocked markets with a surprise decision to loosen its grip on government bond yields.

The MSCI All-World index rose about 1.2% on the day, although it is on track for a more than 3% decline in December. This year, the index is set to have fallen for eight out of 12 months, on a par only with 2008 for the number of monthly losses in a calendar year on record.

Wall Street's main stock indexes also rallied on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite all up between 1.4% and 1.6%. They were boosted by The Conference Board's improving consumer confidence index, and stronger-than-expected earnings at sportswear giant Nike and delivery behemoth FedEx Corp.

In Europe, shares more than recovered the previous day's 0.4% drop, helped in part by a rally in sportswear stocks.

On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) widened its trading band for 10-year government bond yields from 25 basis points (bps) either side of zero to 50 bps.

That pushed the yen to its biggest one-day gain against the U.S. dollar in 24 years. The currency had fallen for most of the year because of Japan's low yields, as well as selling in the Japanese stock market and a sell-off for bonds around the world.