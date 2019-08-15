Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increases bet on Amazon.com

The disclosure was made in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed stocks as of June 30.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it boosted its stake in Amazon.com Inc by 11% during the second quarter, as U.S. stock indexes traded near record highs.
Berkshire said it owned 537,300 Amazon shares worth about $1.02 billion as of June 30, up from 483,300 shares three months earlier.The disclosure was made in a regulatory filing detailing Berkshire's U.S.-listed stocks as of June 30.
First Published on Aug 15, 2019 03:15 am