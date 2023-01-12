 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street wobbles following run-up into inflation report

Associated Press
Jan 12, 2023 / 09:54 PM IST

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 66 points, or 0.2%, at 34,039, as of 11 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.4% lower. They also were drifting between gains and losses.

Wall Street is wobbling Thursday as it digests a report showing inflation slowed again last month, bolstering hopes the Federal Reserve may take it easier on the economy through smaller hikes to interest rates.

The S&P 500 was 0.2% lower after flipping between small gains and losses through the morning. While the report on inflation was clearly encouraging, stocks had already rallied earlier this week in anticipation of exactly such data. The numbers were in line with forecasts on many points, and analysts warned investors not to get carried away by them.

The nation’s painfully high inflation has been at the center of Wall Street’s wild movements for more than a year. Recently, stocks have been rising and bond yields have been falling on hopes inflation’s cooldown from a summertime peak may get the Federal Reserve to ease off its barrage of rate hikes. Such increases can stifle inflation, but they do so by slowing the economy and risk causing a recession. They also hurt investment prices.

In the bond market, Thursday’s inflation report sent shorter-term yields falling further as traders grew more convinced the Fed will downshift the size of its next rate increase. They’re now largely forecasting a hike of just a quarter percentage point next month, down from December's half-point hike and from four prior increases of 0.75 percentage points.

Analysts cautioned that while Thursday’s inflation report did show inflation at its least debilitating level in more than a year, it still leaves room for continued pressure on the economy from high rates. They warned more big swings may still be to come for markets.