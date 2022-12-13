Wall Street update: Stocks surge, dollar drops as US inflation cools

US stocks rallied strongly Tuesday after consumer price data showed inflation was still high, but moderating.

"Equity markets are likely to breathe a collective sigh of relief with easing year-on-year consumer inflation today," said Jason Schenker, president of Prestige Economics, while adding that "inflation remains very high."

Analysts said the data will keep the Federal Reserve on its current path of raising interest rates.

The US central bank on Wednesday is expected to hike rates by 0.50 percentage points, which is smaller than the last four 0.75-point increases.

In early trading, the Dow Jones index gained 1.85 percent, the tech-rich Nasdaq soared 3.50 percent and the broad-based S&P 500 rose by 2.55 percent.

The consumer price index (CPI), a closely-watched measure of inflation, climbed 7.1 percent from a year ago in November, down from 7.7 percent in October, according to Labor Department figures.

That was the smallest year-on-year increase over the past 12 months. But the overall number is still about three times the pre-pandemic pace. The data also pushed the dollar lower against the euro and other currencies, with traders betting that the Fed will pull back from its current posture more quickly as inflation eases.

AFP

READ MORE