Wall Street update: Stocks surge, dollar drops as US inflation cools

AFP
Dec 13, 2022 / 08:33 PM IST

In early trading, the Dow Jones index gained 1.85 percent, the tech-rich Nasdaq soared 3.50 percent and the broad-based S&P 500 rose by 2.55 percent.

US stocks rallied strongly Tuesday after consumer price data showed inflation was still high, but moderating.

"Equity markets are likely to breathe a collective sigh of relief with easing year-on-year consumer inflation today," said Jason Schenker, president of Prestige Economics, while adding that "inflation remains very high."

Analysts said the data will keep the Federal Reserve on its current path of raising interest rates.

The US central bank on Wednesday is expected to hike rates by 0.50 percentage points, which is smaller than the last four 0.75-point increases.

The consumer price index (CPI), a closely-watched measure of inflation, climbed 7.1 percent from a year ago in November, down from 7.7 percent in October, according to Labor Department figures.