Wall Street surges in bargain-hunting rally; oil slides

Dec 29, 2022 / 09:35 PM IST

U.S. stocks moved sharply higher on Thursday, powered by a rebound in mega-cap growth stocks, while crude oil prices and the dollar slid as a surge of COVID cases in China fueled fears of an economic downturn.

All three major U.S. stock indexes rose in a broad-based rally, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the pack. Those gains were extended after a rise in U.S. jobless claims suggested the Federal Reserve’s hawkish monetary policy is having its intended effect.

”Were seeing a bit of a rally on the labor numbers this morning anything that suggests an easing in Fed policy,” said Greg Bassuk, Chief Executive Officer at AXS Investments in New York. ”We didnt have a Santa Claus rally, so were seeing a bit of dip buying as well.”

Spiking cases of COVID-19 in China, in the wake of Beijing easing its pandemic-curbing restrictions, have soured risk appetite elsewhere, pressuring the dollar and weighing on crude prices.

Worries over a looming global recession preoccupied investors on the penultimate trading day of 2022, a year in which central banks’ battle against decades-hot inflation and Russia’s war on Ukraine helped push all three major stock indexes to their steepest annual percentage losses since 2008, the nadir of the global financial crisis.

”In 2023, were looking at a new normal of greater volatility, a continuing high inflation environment and a likely U.S. and global recession,” Bassuk said, all of which are ”causing trepidation among investors as we move into the new year.”