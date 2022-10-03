English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Wall Street starts fourth quarter on a high note

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 129.74 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 28,855.25.

    Reuters
    October 03, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST
    Wall Street

    Wall Street

    Wall Street's main indexes advanced on Monday after sharp declines last week although losses in Tesla Inc capped the gains for growth and tech-heavy Nasdaq after the world's most valuable electric-vehicle maker missed quarterly delivery targets.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 129.74 points, or 0.45%, at the open to 28,855.25.

    The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 24.16 points, or 0.67%, at 3,609.78, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 83.39 points, or 0.79%, to 10,659.01 at the opening bell.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Dow Jones #Nasdaq #S&P 500 #US stock market #US stocks #Wall Street
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 07:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.