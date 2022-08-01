English
    Wall Street starts August lower after best month since 2020

    The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrials and the Nasdaq are all lower following the opening bell, and the Russell 2000 is taking an even bigger hit.

    Associated Press
    August 01, 2022 / 07:32 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    Stocks are falling on Wall Street at the open Monday, kicking off the first trading day of August with losses after notching the best month for investors since November 2020.

    An official survey shows Chinese manufacturing’s recovery from anti-virus shutdowns faltered in July as activity sank, sparking concern over the world's second-biggest economy.

    Kentucky-based Valvoline is rising after it agreed to sell its motor oils and other operations to Saudi Aramco for $2.65 billion.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 07:32 pm
