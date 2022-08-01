Wall Street starts August lower after best month since 2020

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Stocks are falling on Wall Street at the open Monday, kicking off the first trading day of August with losses after notching the best month for investors since November 2020.

The S&P 500, Dow Jones industrials and the Nasdaq are all lower following the opening bell, and the Russell 2000 is taking an even bigger hit.

An official survey shows Chinese manufacturing’s recovery from anti-virus shutdowns faltered in July as activity sank, sparking concern over the world's second-biggest economy.

Kentucky-based Valvoline is rising after it agreed to sell its motor oils and other operations to Saudi Aramco for $2.65 billion.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)