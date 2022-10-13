 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street opens sharply lower after hot inflation data

Reuters
Oct 13, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 455.0 points, or 1.56%, at the open to 28755.83. The S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 56.7 points, or 1.58%, at the open to 3520.37​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 285.3 points, or 2.74%, to 10131.816 at the opening bell.

Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq leading the losses, after data showed a bigger-than-expected rise in consumer prices last month, giving more ammunition to the Federal Reserve to stick to aggressive rate hikes.

