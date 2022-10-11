English
    Wall Street opens lower on earnings anxiety

    October 11, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
    Representative image.

    U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors awaited the earnings season to assess the impact of rising interest rates and inflation on corporate profit, while a rise in shares of drugmaker Amgen limited declines on the Dow.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 117.68 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 29,085.20.

    The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 16.53 points, or 0.46%, at 3,595.86, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 57.73 points, or 0.55%, to 10,484.37 at the opening bell.
    Oct 11, 2022
