    Wall Street opens lower as bank earnings disappoint

    The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 37.79 points, or 0.99%, at 3,763.99, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 96.37 points, or 0.86%, to 11,151.21 at the opening bell.

    July 14, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as downbeat earnings from big U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley underscored concerns about a sharp economic downturn caused by aggressive monetary policy tightening.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 320.99 points, or 1.04%, at the open to 30,451.80.

