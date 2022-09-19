Wall Street opens lower ahead of expected interest rate hike

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve. Crude oil prices were also moving lower in early trading Monday. Major U.S. indexes were down about a third of a percent in the early going, and Treasury yields were moving higher. Markets are looking ahead to Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve will announce its latest decision on rates. Its expected to raise its benchmark rate, which influences intrest rates throughout the economy, another three-quarters of a percentage point in its fight against inflation.

Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and futures for the S&P 500 each tumbled 0.9%.

Germany's DAX lost 0.4% while the CAC 40 in Paris shed 1%.

Markets have been on edge because of stubbornly high inflation and the increases in interest rates being used to fight it. The fear is that the Fed and other central banks might overshoot their policy targets, triggering a recession.

Fact is, hawkish expectations built on the hot under the hood U.S. inflation print means that markets have good reason to be braced for headwinds amid prospects of higher (for longer) rates; and arguably higher for longer USD (dollar) as well, Vishnu Varathan of Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.

Hong Kongs Hang Seng lost 1% to 18,565.97 while the Shanghai Composite index shed 0.4% to 3,115.60. Australias S&P/ASX 200 gave up 0.3% to 6,719.90. In Seoul, the Kospi sank 1.1% to 2,355.66.

Japans central bank meets Wednesday and Thursday amid rising pressure to counter a sharp decline in the yen's value against the dollar. That has raised costs for businesses and consumers, who must pay more for imports of oil, gas and other necessities.

However the Bank of Japan has held firm so far in maintaining an ultralow benchmark rate of minus 0.1% in hopes of stimulating investment and spending.

On Friday, a stark warning Friday from FedEx about rapidly worsening economic trends elevated anxiety in markets. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, while the Nasdaq lost almost 1%. The Dow lost almost half percent.

The S&P 500 sank 4.8% for the week, with much of the loss coming from a 4.3% rout on Tuesday following a surprisingly hot report on inflation.

All the major indexes have now posted losses four out of the past five weeks.

Higher interest rates tend to weigh on stocks, especially the pricier technology sector. The housing sector is also hurting as interest rates rise. Average long-term U.S.

But the rate hikes have yet to cool the economy substantially.

In other trading Monday, U.S. benchmark crude lost $2.01 to $83.10 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It edged up 1 cent to $85.11 per barrel on Friday.

Brent crude oil gave up $1.93 to $89.42 per barrel.

The dollar strengthened to 143.57 Japanese yen from 142.94 yen. The euro slipped to 99.93 cents from $1.0014.