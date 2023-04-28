 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Wall Street gyrates, Treasury yields fall amid mixed data, earnings

Reuters
Apr 28, 2023 / 09:24 PM IST

The S&P 500 and the Dow were modestly higher but Amazon.com pulled the Nasdaq into negative territory, with each index poised to notch modest weekly gains.

wall street

U.S. stocks oscillated on Friday and benchmark Treasury yields dipped as market participants digested a spate of mixed corporate earnings and data that confirms that while inflation is cooling, it remains well above the Federal Reserve's target.

The S&P 500 and the Dow were modestly higher but Amazon.com pulled the Nasdaq into negative territory, with each index poised to notch modest weekly gains.

Economic data released before the bell confirmed that inflation is falling but remains more than double the Federal Reserve's average annual goal of 2%, and did little to move the needle regarding market expectations of another 25 basis-point interest rate hike when the central bank meets next week.

Meanwhile, the economic outlook is uncertain, with a weaker than expected first-quarter GDP reading and Amazon.com Inc warning of a potential slowdown echoing those uncertainties and weighing on the stock.