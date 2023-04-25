 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wall Street dips, dollar gains on mixed earnings, economic worries

Reuters
Apr 25, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST

All three major indexes were in negative territory, with megacap tech and tech-adjacent shares dragging the Nasdaq to the sharpest decline.

Wall Street headed lower and the safe-haven dollar strengthened as a spate of mixed earnings and soft economic data dampened investor risk appetite.

Those losses steepened after a report showing a steeper-than-expected decline in consumer confidence.

"It's a reflection of softness in the US economy and the need for the Fed not to be as aggressive as economists feared earlier on, implying they might stop (interest rate hikes) after the May increase," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist of CFRA Research in New York.