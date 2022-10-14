English
    Wall St opens higher after Putin comments, mixed bank earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 153.5 points, or 0.51%, at the open to 30192.21. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 20.5 points, or 0.56%, at the open to 3690.41​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 93.7 points, or 0.88%, to 10742.814 at the opening bell.

    Reuters
    October 14, 2022 / 07:12 PM IST
    Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday after Russian President Vladimir Putin eased geopolitical worries, saying there were no plans for a further military mobilization in Russia, while major American banks reported mixed results.

    first published: Oct 14, 2022 07:12 pm
