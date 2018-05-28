App
May 28, 2018 12:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WABCO India stock jumps 9% on healthy earnings growth in March quarter

The company has reported healthy growth of 55.8 percent year-on-year in profit at Rs 77.2 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

WABCO India share price rallied nearly 8 percent intraday on Monday after stellar earnings performance for the March quarter.

Profit in same quarter last year stood at Rs 49.6 crore, the company said in its filing.

Revenue from operations grew by 36.1 percent to Rs 785 crore compared to Rs 577 crore in year-ago.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 44.6 percent to Rs 112.2 crore and margin expanded 90 basis points to 14.3 percent compared to same period last year.

WABCO India manufactures conventional braking products, advanced braking systems, and other related air assisted products and systems.

At 12:09 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 7,700.00, up Rs 363.80, or 4.96 percent on the BSE.

