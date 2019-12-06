App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 06, 2019 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VST Tillers Tractors share price slips 2% on weak November data

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,648.00 and 52-week low Rs 901.05 on 08 February, 2019 and 06 August, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

VST Tillers Tractors share price fell 2 percent intraday on December 6 after the company reported weak sales in November.

The company’s tractor sales were down 10 percent at 568 units against 628 units, while it sold 1,238 power tillers in the month compared to 2,108 units sold, YoY.

On month-on-month basis, the company's tractor sales were down 50 percent from 857 units, while power tillers sales were up 12 percent from 1,104 units.

Close

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,648 and 52-week low Rs 901.05 on February 8, 2019 and August 6, 2019, respectively.

related news

The stock is trading 34.09 percent below its 52-week high and 20.54 percent above its 52-week low.

At 1128 hours, VST Tillers Tractors was quoting at Rs 1,086.15, down Rs 7.75, or 0.71 percent, on the BSE.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 6, 2019 11:48 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #VST Tillers Tractors

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.