VST Tillers Tractors share price slips 2% on weak November data

VST Tillers Tractors share price fell 2 percent intraday on December 6 after the company reported weak sales in November.

The company’s tractor sales were down 10 percent at 568 units against 628 units, while it sold 1,238 power tillers in the month compared to 2,108 units sold, YoY.

On month-on-month basis, the company's tractor sales were down 50 percent from 857 units, while power tillers sales were up 12 percent from 1,104 units.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,648 and 52-week low Rs 901.05 on February 8, 2019 and August 6, 2019, respectively.

The stock is trading 34.09 percent below its 52-week high and 20.54 percent above its 52-week low.