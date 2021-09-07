MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

VST Tillers Tractors share price hits 52-week high on distributorship agreement with ETGL Africa

The objective behind the distribution model of VST Tillers Tractors in ETGL’s portfolio is to expand its offering in the industry, company said.

Moneycontrol News
September 07, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

VST Tillers Tractors share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,853.95, rising 8 percent in the early trade on September 7 after company launched the VST range of tractors and power tillers in Southern Africa.

".... has entered into an agreement with ETG (Export Trading Group), for distribution of its tractors, power tillers, power reapers and diesel engines in the Southern african markets including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, and Zambia," company said in its release.

The objective behind the distribution model of VST Tillers Tractors in ETGL’s portfolio is to expand its offering in the industry, it added.

The launch introduces the complete range of VST’s tractors and power tillers into the Southern African market. The range extends from 18 HP (13.3 KW) 4WD to 50 HP (37.28 KW) tractors and small farm mechanization implements like, power weeders, power reapers and power tillers ranging from 5 HP (3.7 KW) to 16 HP (11.8 KW).

We are happy to be associated with a distribution partner like ETGL for bringing our products into Southern Africa. Their expertise and knowledge of the African market will be further accelerating our growth plans in the continent," said Antony Cherukara, CEO of VST Tillers Tractors.

Close
At 09:23 hrs VST Tillers Tractors was quoting at Rs 2,803.55, up Rs 159.30, or 6.02 percent.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #VST Tillers Tractors
first published: Sep 7, 2021 10:02 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.