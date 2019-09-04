App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

VST Tillers Tractors rallies 16% on strong tractor sales in August

The company sold 813 units of tractors in August 2019 against 517 units in August 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of VST Tillers Tractors rose 16 percent intraday on September 4 after the company reported robust tractor sales for the month of August.

Tractor sales rose 57 percent at 813 units on August 2019, compared to 517 units in the year-ago period.

However, power tillers declined nearly 13 percent at 1,437 units compared to 1,646 in August 2018.

Close

At 1142 hrs, VST Tillers Tractors was quoting at Rs 1,137.20, up Rs 111.20, or 10.84 percent on the BSE.

related news

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 2,265 and its 52-week low of Rs 901.05 on 10 September, 2018 and 06 August, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 49.81 percent below its 52-week high and 26.17 percent above its 52-week low.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 12:04 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.