VST Tillers Tractors rallies 16% on strong tractor sales in August

The company sold 813 units of tractors in August 2019 against 517 units in August 2018.
Shares of VST Tillers Tractors rose 16 percent intraday on September 4 after the company reported robust tractor sales for the month of August.
Tractor sales rose 57 percent at 813 units on August 2019, compared to 517 units in the year-ago period.
However, power tillers declined nearly 13 percent at 1,437 units compared to 1,646 in August 2018.
At 1142 hrs, VST Tillers Tractors was quoting at Rs 1,137.20, up Rs 111.20, or 10.84 percent on the BSE.
The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 2,265 and its 52-week low of Rs 901.05 on 10 September, 2018 and 06 August, 2019, respectively.Currently, it is trading 49.81 percent below its 52-week high and 26.17 percent above its 52-week low.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.