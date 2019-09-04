VST Tillers Tractors rallies 16% on strong tractor sales in August

Shares of VST Tillers Tractors rose 16 percent intraday on September 4 after the company reported robust tractor sales for the month of August.

Tractor sales rose 57 percent at 813 units on August 2019, compared to 517 units in the year-ago period.

However, power tillers declined nearly 13 percent at 1,437 units compared to 1,646 in August 2018.

At 1142 hrs, VST Tillers Tractors was quoting at Rs 1,137.20, up Rs 111.20, or 10.84 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 2,265 and its 52-week low of Rs 901.05 on 10 September, 2018 and 06 August, 2019, respectively.