VST Tillers Tractors gains 3% on better sales number

Shares of VST Tillers Tractors added 3 percent intraday on October 7 after the company reported better sales numbers in September.

It sold 2,201 tractors against 2,087 units in September 2018, a jump of 5.5 percent.

It sold more Power Tillers as well-- 5,609 units against 5,396 units during the same period a year ago, a growth of 4 percent.

At 09:53 hours, VST Tillers Tractors was quoting at Rs 1,270.25, up Rs 20.55, or 1.64 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,911 November 2, 2018 and 52-week low of Rs 901.05 on August 6, 2019.

It is trading 33.45 percent below its 52-week high and 41.15 percent above its 52-week low.